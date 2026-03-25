© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Natural Resources Commission chair upset with new rules protocol

WFIU | By Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:12 PM EDT
The Natural Resources Commission met Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Indianapolis.
Screenshot from livestream
The Natural Resources Commission met Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Indianapolis.

The chairperson of the Natural Resources Commission said the oversight group is now “neutered” by a new practice used by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to bypass the commission’s input.

The 12-person commission generally in the past has preliminarily proposed rules prior to final adoption — giving them direct input in the rule. But DNR Director Alan Morrison is now doing that on his own.

DNR Assistant General Counsel Whitney Wampler told the group Tuesday that power has existed since 1996 though members said it hasn’t been the usual practice and is a new protocol.

“It now appears the commission will have little understanding of what is happening before the commission is asked for final adoption,” NRC Chair Bryan Poynter said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s NRC meeting.

“That’s not good stewardship. It’s not partnership. It’s not acceptable. It raises fundamental questions: What is the role of this commission if we’re excluded from the process at pivotal points?”

Commission members learned about the change Tuesday when they were surprised by a request to approve the final adoption of a rule on underground carbon dioxide storage they’d previously never seen.

Morrison signed off on preliminary adoption of the rule on Nov. 20.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Alan Morrison celebrates the purchase of 45 all-terrain chairs at The Garrison Conference Center at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Alan Morrison celebrates the purchase of 45 all-terrain chairs at The Garrison Conference Center at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

It then proceeded to public comment, the only time a proposed rule can be amended prior to final adoption following a 2023 law change.

The commission voted 8-1 to adopt the rule, which grants DNR the authority to approve carbon sequestration permits over the objection of landowners, so long as at least 70% of landowners consent to the project.

Poynter criticized the rulemaking change, saying the commission is now “neutered” months after narrowly avoiding elimination through House Bill 1003, which abolished 40 public boards and commissions deemed inefficient by lawmakers.

Members proposed a small change to the carbon rule but were told that isn’t allowed outside of public comment. One member noted they could attend the public hearing and suggest a change but couldn’t take action on their own.

Wampler said the panel can vote yes, no or table a rule.

Morrison didn’t speak during the discussion of the new protocol.

Poynter said the commission was not created as an afterthought, but rather to provide oversight, guidance and accountability for DNR by statute.

Decisions are now being made independently of the commission, he said, asking for the panel to be given notice of future preliminary adoptions by Morrison.

“We’re being left in the dark,” Poynter said. “That’s not good practice.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tags
News Featured
Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle
See stories by Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.