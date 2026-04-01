© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Eli Lilly announces $7-billion merger, with eye on wakefulness drugs

WFIU | By Benjamin Thorp
Published April 1, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News File Photo
Eli Lilly announced plans for a $7-billion merger with Centessa, a biotech company specializing in wakefulness drugs aimed at treating Narcolepsy.

Eli Lilly announced Tuesday that it will acquire drug company Centessa for more than $7-billion.

The company specializes in drugs to treat daytime sleepiness and other neurological disorders.

Centessa is in the clinical stages of producing a new class of medicines to treat “impaired wakefulness” or narcolepsy.

A small portion of Americans suffer from narcolepsy, but the research could eventually be used to address sleepiness as a side effect of diseases like Alzheimer’s, which is a focus for Eli Lilly.

The biotech company Centessa has headquarters in Boston and London and does not yet have drugs on the market.

The deal nets Centessa $6.3 billion up front. If the U.S. ultimately approves Centessa’s drugs, Lilly will pay an additional $1.5 billion to the company.

Centessa shareholders still have to approve the merger. That move is not expected until later in the year.

A spokesperson with Eli Lilly declined to comment on this story.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org
Tags
News Featured
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.