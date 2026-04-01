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Mendoza shows off arm for NFL scouts at IU's Pro Day

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
Fernando Mendoza throws for NFL scouts at IU's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion.
AJ Mast / AP Photo
Fernando Mendoza throws for NFL scouts at IU's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion.

Seniors from IU's undefeated national championship team, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza, worked out for NFL scouts Wednesday at the Hoosiers' Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion.

In yet another sign of how much has changed with IU football, the NFL Network televised the event live for two hours.

Mendoza threw numerous passes to IU running backs and receivers for a crowd that included Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. The Raiders are expected to take Mendoza with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft on April 23.

Another Hoosier, receiver Omar Cooper Jr., is also considered a potential first-round pick.

ESPN projects six IU players being taken in the draft, including cornerback D'Angelo Ponds in the second round and receiver Elijah Sarratt in the third round. Rounds 2 and 3 are April 24.

Rounds 4-7 are April 25. ESPN projects linebacker Aiden Fisher going in the fifth round and center Pat Coogan going in the seventh round.
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