March Madness in Indianapolis: how to navigate the Final Four

A giant 58,000sq ft March Madness bracket hangs on display on a side of the J.W. Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. The 68 team field has dwindled down to the Final Four which means the Big Dance is almost here. The pinnacle event in college basketball will draw thousands of fans from across the country for a weekend showcasing top talent.

And it’s not just the Division I championship that Indianapolis is hosting. For the first time in history all the men’s college basketball championships will be held in one city. It’s something Indiana Sports Corp. President Patrick Talty said when the chance came up to host all four finals, it was an opportunity too good to miss out on.

“One of the things that we love here in Indy is the first,” Talty said.

The excitement has brought hundreds of volunteers out to prepare the city for the event-packed weekend. The inaugural Jim Morris Day of Service included street beautification projects as well as the assembly of backpacks for third graders that participated in the Final Four reading challenge.

With games set to tip off later this week, here’s what you need to know.

Games

The March Madness semi-final games will take place Saturday, April 4, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Illinois and UConn will play at 6:09 p.m. Then shortly after, Michigan and Arizona will play at 8:49 p.m. The winners of both of those games will advance to play in the championship game Monday, April 6, at 8:30 p.m.

The Division II men’s basketball championship game will also be held in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. Gannon will play Leander for the title.

Following the Division II game, Emory will go up against Washington for the Division III men’s championship at 4:30 p.m.

The first game of the men’s college basketball packed weekend in Indianapolis will be the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) semi-finals. The NIT is composed of Division I schools that were not selected for the NCAA Championship Tournament and offered a spot in a separate post-season tournament. The semi-finals will take place Thursday, April 2, at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler University’s campus. New Mexico will play Tulsa at 7 p.m. and Auburn will play Illinois State at 9:30 p.m. The winners of those two games will face off Sunday, April 5, at 8p.m. for the NIT championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Also taking place this weekend is the HBCU All-Star Game at the Corteva Coliseum on the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The four-day event highlights some of the top basketball talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country. Twenty-four players have been selected to play on the two teams. The game tips off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.

Public Safety/Road Closures

With thousands of locals and people from out of town expected in the city, public safety officials encourage attendees to plan ahead to navigate weather and traffic.

For the most up-to-date information, people can download the Final Four Event App on their phone or text MFF2026 to 67283 to keep apprised of public safety updates and weather alerts.

Marion County Emergency Management Director Jacob Spence said people should check the weather forecast ahead of going out and keep up to date on any possible changes.

“Unfortunately, in Indiana, we are into severe weather season, so please just be mindful and be weather aware,” Spence said.

He said the National Weather Service will be monitoring conditions with meteorologists at both the music festival and at the Emergency Services Center.

People traveling downtown should expect road closures and increased traffic.

Some road closures are already in place around the American Legion Mall next to the Indianapolis Central Library. The park is the site of the free music festival as part of the NCAA’s men’s college basketball championships.

St. Clair, North and Michigan streets are closed between Meridian and Pennsylvania. Also a portion of Meridian Street is closed between St. Clair and Michigan.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Tanya Terry said people can expect to see a heightened police presence with officers on foot, bicycles, horses and in motor vehicles.

“We’re using every tool available to protect our community and ensure public safety,” Terry said. “IMPD has adjusted staffing to ensure all districts are properly staffed, even with an increased presence of IMPD officers in the downtown area.”

Terry said there are no known threats at the moment, but IMPD, state and federal law enforcement will continue to monitor.

A youth curfew will be enforced. Children under 15 cannot be out in a public place after 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Those 15 to 17-years-old cannot be out from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights and from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends. Juveniles found in violation will be transported to the Connection Center where there will be services for them until a guardian picks them up.

Fan Fest and cultural events

For people without a seat to the Big Dance, no ticket no problem. The NCAA Final Four Fan Fest at the Indiana Convention Center. The event will feature interactive games, special celebrity, athlete appearances and autograph signings. Opportunities to attend the fest for free are available.

Visitors and residents are also invited to celebrate the basketball excitement through free, family-friendly events planned around Indianapolis. A series of experiences are planned and include live music, art exhibits and walking tours. Dubbed SWISH, the Indy Arts Council and Indiana Sports Corp lead the effort.

Over 175 artists will take center stage over the weekend at a number of different locations. An open-air food festival and free student designed posters will also be available.

In a statement President & CEO of the Indy Arts Council Judith Thomas said the range of experiences highlights the depth of the local arts scene. “From live music and dance to murals, poetry, and food experiences, SWISH invites everyone to explore downtown and discover the creativity that makes our city special – whether you’re here for the games or simply to experience Indy’s vibrant cultural scene.”

The programming will provide paid opportunities for over 200 local artists, performers, vendors, and chefs.

Music Festival

A few blocks away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse the NCAA March Madness Music Festival offers free concerts for the public. Major headline acts will perform throughout the weekend on stages at the American Legion Mall downtown.

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone will close out the festival Sunday night. Other acts to take the stage include Twenty One Pilots and the Zac Brown Band. Free concerts are planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Contact WFYI All Things Considered newscaster and reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05