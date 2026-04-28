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Broken pipe floods part of IU Health Bloomington Hospital

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
IU Health Bloomington's new site, which opened Dec. 5.
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A broken pipe flooded a portion of IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

A broken pipe flooded a portion of IU Health Bloomington Hospital Monday causing “a number of patients” to be relocated within the hospital, according to an IU Health Bloomington Facebook post.  

Multiple areas across three floors of the hospital were affected, an IU Health Bloomington spokesperson said. No patients, visitors or hospital staff were harmed. The cause of the pipe failure that resulted in rainwater flooding has not been determined.  

Some patients were transferred to other facilities as well, the spokesperson said.  

Visitors were advised Monday to avoid the area. Visitor restrictions were lifted Tuesday morning and most hospital operations were fully functional, according to hospital officials.

Drying and cleanup efforts are ongoing in the affected areas.  

Surgical procedures scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled. All other appointments have remained scheduled unless individuals have been contacted directly by their provider.  

Updates can be found on the hospital’s Facebook page.  
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