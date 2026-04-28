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Perry Township trustee candidate released from probation after OWI case

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
A man looks into camera.
Provided by Levi Combs
Levi Combs

A candidate running for Perry Township Trustee that pleaded guilty to drunken driving last year was released from probation on Monday.

According to a city termination of employment notice from Sept. 17, 2021, Levi Combs was fired from a job with Bloomington’s public works department due to allegations he was under the influence while operating a city vehicle.

Later in April of 2025, Combs was charged with two misdemeanors, driving while intoxicated endangering a person and driving a vehicle while having a blood-alcohol concentration of .15 or higher. He pleaded guilty to drunken driving in October and was on probation until April 27th of this year.

In a statement to WFIU/WTIU News, Combs said after his termination from the city, he sought counseling to face his personal challenges.

“For years I thought I fully understood what I was then living with,” he said. “I thought I had things under control, but then discovered I had only compartmentalized and not fully dealt with my problems head-on.”

He later checked into Boca Recovery Center in Bloomington for two 30-day inpatient visits.

Going into this election, Combs said he hopes that voters understand nobody is infallible.

“I had problems that I was living with that I decided to address,” he said. “These decisions didn’t come easy. I fell into the trap of believing the stigma that is usually associated with those types of programs.”

Combs is running against incumbent Leon Gordon, who was elected to replace longtime trustee Dan Combs, Levi Combs’ father.

Levi Combs said he hopes to carry on serving in the same careful way his father did.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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