Perry Township trustee candidate released from probation after OWI case

A candidate running for Perry Township Trustee that pleaded guilty to drunken driving last year was released from probation on Monday.

According to a city termination of employment notice from Sept. 17, 2021, Levi Combs was fired from a job with Bloomington’s public works department due to allegations he was under the influence while operating a city vehicle.

Later in April of 2025, Combs was charged with two misdemeanors, driving while intoxicated endangering a person and driving a vehicle while having a blood-alcohol concentration of .15 or higher. He pleaded guilty to drunken driving in October and was on probation until April 27th of this year.

In a statement to WFIU/WTIU News, Combs said after his termination from the city, he sought counseling to face his personal challenges.

“For years I thought I fully understood what I was then living with,” he said. “I thought I had things under control, but then discovered I had only compartmentalized and not fully dealt with my problems head-on.”

He later checked into Boca Recovery Center in Bloomington for two 30-day inpatient visits.

Going into this election, Combs said he hopes that voters understand nobody is infallible.

“I had problems that I was living with that I decided to address,” he said. “These decisions didn’t come easy. I fell into the trap of believing the stigma that is usually associated with those types of programs.”

Combs is running against incumbent Leon Gordon, who was elected to replace longtime trustee Dan Combs, Levi Combs’ father.

Levi Combs said he hopes to carry on serving in the same careful way his father did.