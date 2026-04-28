Early voting in Monroe County exceeds past midterm primaries

Monroe County is turning out to vote early in numbers outpacing past early voting levels in primary midterm elections.

As of April 27, 2,848 early votes were cast in Monroe County. That’s more than 1.5 times the number who voted early at this point during the 2022 cycle.

Early voting began 28 days prior to the election and will end at noon the day before the election. An average of 178 votes have been cast each day of early voting this year.

Monroe County has a data dashboard updated nightly with early voting totals and historical early voting data.

Over 90,000 people are registered to vote in Monroe County. A total of 3,433 early votes were cast during the 2022 midterm primary.

All early voting takes place at the Monroe County government center on Morton Street. Voters will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting a ballot.

The primary election is on May 5.