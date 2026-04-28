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Two tornadoes touched down in Morgan County on Monday night

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
Radar and watch boxes from severe weather.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
The line of severe weather spanning south-central Indiana Monday night included numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and some tornado warnings.

Two tornadoes touched down in Morgan County on Monday night. 

National Weather Service officials sent teams to survey the damage from last Monday night’s severe weather

The team is reporting an EF-0 tornado touched down for just under a mile near Waverly.

It was 50 yards wide and brought winds of 85 miles per hour.  Most damage was to trees along Spring Lake Road. 

An EF-1 tornado touched down two miles south of Mooresville with winds of 105 miles per hour. Its path was just under three miles with a width of 150 yards.  

Damage was also limited to snapped and uprooted trees. 

Around nine counties were under tornado warnings Monday night due to radar indicating wind rotation as storms rolled through central and southern Indiana. 

Most storms recorded 60 miles per hour winds, nickel-sized hail, and up to five inches of rain.

Flood warnings remain in effect along streams, rivers, and low-lying areas.  More rainfall Tuesday night may create additional flooding. 
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren

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