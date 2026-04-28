Two tornadoes touched down in Morgan County on Monday night.

National Weather Service officials sent teams to survey the damage from last Monday night’s severe weather.

The team is reporting an EF-0 tornado touched down for just under a mile near Waverly.

It was 50 yards wide and brought winds of 85 miles per hour. Most damage was to trees along Spring Lake Road.

An EF-1 tornado touched down two miles south of Mooresville with winds of 105 miles per hour. Its path was just under three miles with a width of 150 yards.

Damage was also limited to snapped and uprooted trees.

Portions of south-central IN received greater than 3in of rain over the last 24 hrs of which has led to areal flooding along streams, rivers and low-lying areas. Another round of rainfall tonight could produce additional minor flooding. Remember, turn around, don't drown! #INwx pic.twitter.com/jLoFikwtqw — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 28, 2026

Around nine counties were under tornado warnings Monday night due to radar indicating wind rotation as storms rolled through central and southern Indiana.

Most storms recorded 60 miles per hour winds, nickel-sized hail, and up to five inches of rain.

Flood warnings remain in effect along streams, rivers, and low-lying areas. More rainfall Tuesday night may create additional flooding.