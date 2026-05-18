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Trump-backed candidate calls for recount in state Senate District 23 race

WFYI Public Media | By Caroline Beck
Published May 18, 2026 at 5:58 PM EDT
Republican candidate Paula Copenhaver currently works in the office of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith. Here she is smiling and wearing a black and white polka dot top.
Benjamin Thorp
/
WFYI
Republican candidate Paula Copenhaver currently works in the office of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

Paula Copenhaver is calling for a recount in the closely watched primary race between her and incumbent state senator Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) for his Senate District 23 seat.

Last week, after the last remaining provision ballots were counted, Deery appeared to be the winner with only three votes over Copenhaver.

Copenhaver said Monday she is pursuing the recount to ensure "that legal votes are counted, while illegal votes are not," according to Fox 59.

"After carefully reviewing the available information, we have obtained documented evidence of illegal voting by unqualified voters in the Senate District 23 Republican Primary," Copenhaver said.

As counties were finalizing election results last week and tallying provisional ballots, Copenhaver earned two additional votes while Deery only earned one.

The race drew national attention this year as Copenhaver received the backing of President Trump who vowed to unseat Deery, along with six other Senate Republicans who voted against redistricting last year. Five of the incumbent Senate Republicans were beaten by their Trump-backed candidate.

Now the Indiana Recount Commission will oversee the recount process, which is chaired by Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales and is made up of members representing Indiana's Republican and Democratic parties.

State Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) has called on Morales to recuse himself from the commission if there is a recount in the District 23 race due to his involvement with Turning Point USA — the group's political arm Turning Point Action endorsed Copenhaver. Morales was also a strong supporter of approving redistricting.

The district covers parts of Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Vermillion, Parke, Warren and Fountain counties.

Democrat David Sanders, a Purdue University professor, was unopposed in the primary for the party's nomination. He, along with independent candidate Joshua Brant, will face the winner in November.

Contact Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org.
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