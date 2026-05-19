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Severe weather threat continues tonight

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
A map showing the risk of flooding tonight. Most of the area is under a slight risk.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will again develop across the area this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and flooding are back in the forecast this afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a slight risk for severe weather between 4 and 11 p.m. Damaging winds gusts are the primary threat.

Flash flooding is also possible, especially south of I-70 where 2 to 4 inches of rain fell Monday.

Officials are warning motorists to turn around when encountered by flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the East Fork White River at Seymour, Driftwood River near Edinburgh, White River at Spencer, and the White River at Hazleton.

Most rivers are expected to rise above flood stage later this evening.

WFIU/WTIU Alerts: Delays, Closings, and Severe Weather
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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