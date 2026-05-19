Severe weather threat continues tonight

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and flooding are back in the forecast this afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a slight risk for severe weather between 4 and 11 p.m. Damaging winds gusts are the primary threat.

Flash flooding is also possible, especially south of I-70 where 2 to 4 inches of rain fell Monday.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop by mid afternoon and continue into the evening. Scattered severe storms are possible with damaging winds as the primary threat. Torrential rainfall will produce localized flooding as well. #INwx #indy pic.twitter.com/ppe8ZVoyxH — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 19, 2026

Officials are warning motorists to turn around when encountered by flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the East Fork White River at Seymour, Driftwood River near Edinburgh, White River at Spencer, and the White River at Hazleton.

Most rivers are expected to rise above flood stage later this evening.

WFIU/WTIU Alerts: Delays, Closings, and Severe Weather