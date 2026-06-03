IU in DC: New ‘Capital Campus’ launches

Indiana University launched what it’s calling the Capital Campus in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at IU’s eight-story building on Massachusetts Avenue.

The university said the campus will be a centralized location for academic programs, alumni functions and business ventures in the city. Don DeMaria was named the executive director of the Capital Campus.

IU already has civic and political programs for students in the city, such as the Hamilton Lugar Washington, D.C. Global Policy Program.

“The new opportunities in D.C., the connections with alumni, the opportunity to live here on Embassy Row is just unparalleled,” DeMaria said. “And they will leave with a network of connections, memorable experiences, and friends that will last a lifetime from that experience.”

The campus includes student housing, offices and meeting spaces. The IU Foundation purchased the building from Johns Hopkins University for more than $17 million.