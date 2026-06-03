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IU in DC: New ‘Capital Campus’ launches

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published June 3, 2026 at 12:28 PM EDT
Indiana University administrators are joined by students as they cut a ribbon during the grand opening event for the IU Capital Campus in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Those pictured include Indiana University Foundation President and CEO J T. Forbes, IU Board of Trustees Chair David Hormuth, IU Capital Campus Executive Director Don DeMaria and IU President Pamela S. Whitten.
James Brosher
/
Indiana University
Indiana University administrators are joined by students as they cut a ribbon during the grand opening event for the IU Capital Campus in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Those pictured include Indiana University Foundation President and CEO J T. Forbes, IU Board of Trustees Chair David Hormuth, IU Capital Campus Executive Director Don DeMaria and IU President Pamela S. Whitten.

Indiana University launched what it’s calling the Capital Campus in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at IU’s eight-story building on Massachusetts Avenue.

The university said the campus will be a centralized location for academic programs, alumni functions and business ventures in the city. Don DeMaria was named the executive director of the Capital Campus.

IU already has civic and political programs for students in the city, such as the Hamilton Lugar Washington, D.C. Global Policy Program.

“The new opportunities in D.C., the connections with alumni, the opportunity to live here on Embassy Row is just unparalleled,” DeMaria said. “And they will leave with a network of connections, memorable experiences, and friends that will last a lifetime from that experience.”

The campus includes student housing, offices and meeting spaces. The IU Foundation purchased the building from Johns Hopkins University for more than $17 million.
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Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
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