Jennings County Sheriff charged with stealing competitor's campaign signs

The Jennings County sheriff has been indicted on felony charges after allegedly stealing campaign signs – including those of his opponent.

Jennings County Sheriff William “Kenny” Freeman, Jr., was charged after a seven-month investigation by the Indiana State Police. State troopers were contacted by another candidate for sheriff, who attached a GPS locator to a campaign sign after other signs were stolen.

The sign with the locator was found in Freeman’s dumpster, along with signs for a county judge candidate.

Freeman was charged by a grand jury last Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of theft and felony charges of official misconduct, obstruction of justice, and perjury.

Freeman turned himself in to the Ripley County Jail Monday morning and was released without bail. A pre-trial hearing date has not been set.