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IU to renovate Willkie Quadrangle in Bloomington, expand student housing in Indianapolis

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:19 PM EDT
Willkie Quadrangle
Natalie Fitzgibbons
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WFIU/WTIU News
Willkie Quadrangle

Indiana University will renovate residence hall Willkie Quadrangle on IU’s Bloomington campus and add another residence hall at IU’s Indianapolis campus.  

These two student housing projects were approved by the IU Board of Trustees during its 2027 budget meeting Friday.   

Read more: IU trustees pass 2027 budget

IU Bloomington will be investing $60 million for renovation of Willkie Quadrangle. The work will incudes a full renovation of student rooms and renewal of elevators, roofs, stair towers, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and safety systems. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2029.  

“Research consistently shows that the residential life experience plays an important role in the success of our undergraduate students,” IU Chancellor David Reingold said in a statement. “The opportunity to enhance Willkie Quad offers the chance to contribute to positive academic outcomes for IU Bloomington students.”

Willkie was constructed in 1965 and last renovated in 1998. It has 742 rooms with 752 beds.  

IU Indianapolis will be partnering with a developer to construct and operate a new 448-bed residence hall on 441 W. Michigan St. This is in response to increased student demand for housing options near campus and downtown Indianapolis.  
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