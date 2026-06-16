Quaff ON! beer production moving to Sun King Brewing

Quaff ON! Brewing Company announced Sunday that its production brewery in Nashville will close.

According to a press release, production of its beers will transition to Sun King Brewery in Indianapolis. Quaff ON! will continue operating and distributing its products throughout the state.

According to Quaff ON! partner Timothy O’Bryan, the company will lose three of its seven employees.

“It's bittersweet to move on from the hands on production,” O’Bryan said. “Our biggest motivation is to keep the brand and the business alive and vibrant, and there will be innovation.”

Quaff ON! will move its packaged beer from glass bottles to cans, saying cans are lighter, more portable and provide better protection from light and oxygen than glass bottles.

Canned products are expected to appear at retailers, bars and restaurants this summer.

The release said the partnership reflects a trend of collaboration in the craft beer industry.

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“Breweries are increasingly collaborating to maximize production capabilities, streamline operations, and continue delivering high-quality beer in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” the release said.

Dave Colt, co-founder and CEO of Sun King Brewery, said collaboration allows independent breweries to “continue innovating, adapting, and thriving.”

“We have a great kinship with the fine folks from Quaff ON! and see our partnership as a celebration of Indiana craft beer’s collaborative spirit,” Colt said in the release.

O’Bryan said Quaff ON! has been working with Sun King for around two years. He said the Indiana-based brewery is the ideal partner for the brand.

“We are proud of everything Quaff ON! has built over the years, and this partnership with Sun King is about honoring that legacy while investing in the future – not just for our brand, but for Indiana craft beer as a whole,” O’Bryan said in the release.

Quaff ON! beers will continue to be available at Big Woods restaurants, including one in Bloomington. They also will be available at Hard Truth Distilling Co. locations and through retail distribution across Indiana.

“Quaff is still doing well in the market,” O’Bryan said. “This is just our way of trying to make sure that we can continue to provide the beer to people, and again, hopefully find ways to grow.