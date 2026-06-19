Bloomington celebrates Juneteenth at Switchyard Park

Sunny and 70 set the scene for Bloomington’s Juneteenth Celebration at Switchyard Park on Friday. Five years since Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Bloomington residents were out to celebrate.

Vendors arrived hours in advance in international food trucks, mobile coffee shops, and a tent for custom printed T-shirts. Another group there early was IU Camp S.O.U.L.

Camp S.O.U.L. is for high school students to study and hone skills in different African American art forms. The group performed a matinee to kick off the musical element of the celebration.

One of the camp’s counselors, Anyah Hizer, says Juneteenth is about more than just independence.

“It’s just a celebration of our culture and just the embodiment of that,” Hizer said.

Juneteenth has long been recognized as the unofficial day of African American independence, though only recently recognized as a national holiday. Hizer says celebrations like today’s are a great step towards further unity in America.

“It’s good to be acknowledged, and I’m happy that we’re being acknowledged,” Hizer said. “It’s a lot more represented and spoken about.”

Lifelong Bloomington resident Jacqueline Coleman was at the celebration with her two grandsons. To Coleman, it is important that she share this day with her grandchildren.

“It’s to let them know that as a nation we’ve come together and realized that this is an important part of American history,” Coleman said.

The celebration will last until 9 p.m. with more live musical performances beginning at 6:15 p.m.