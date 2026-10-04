Richard runs for 204 yards, TD in No. 6 Indiana’s 47-15 romp over Rutgers

Turbo Richard ran for 204 yards and a touchdown, Josh Hoover passed for 251 yards and four touchdowns and No. 6 Indiana beat Rutgers 47-15 on Saturday night for its 21st straight victory.

The defending national champions last loss occurred in the first week of the 2025 season.

It is the longest winning streak since Washington won 21 straight from 2022-24. Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) amassed a season-high 593 total yards.

Richard returned to the starting lineup after leaving the Northwestern game last week in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He showed no ill effects as he was barely touched running for over 200 yards for the first time in his career.

“I think they (offensive line) did a great job blocking,” Richard saied. “Just opening up those holes for us with the double teams, just getting up to the second level. Also with the receivers blocking, you can’t forget them. So, yeah, I feel like everybody played a part in the big runs we had tonight.”

Lee Beebe Jr., who was listed as a game-time decision in the injury report, ran for 122 yards and a TD for the Hoosiers, who have scored at least 45 points in three games.

“It’s just a testament to those guys’ character,” said Hoover of Richard and Beebe. “Gutsy performance by them.”

“We had good news on Turbo early in the week,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “We felt confident about him. Beebe, kind of came up with something early in the week and there was some concern but after about 24 hours we felt pretty good about it.”

Wide receiver Nick Marsh caught seven passes for 120 yards and a TD and Charlie Becker caught eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. They became the first Indiana duo to amass at least 100 yards since Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt in 2024.

Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who played with Richard at Boston College last season, left the game midway through the second quarter with an injury after failing to pick up a first down on fourth and one. He was replaced by AJ Surace. The duo combined for just 195 passing yards.

Ben Black III and Clay Thevenin scored for Rutgers (1-4, 0-2).

The Takeaway

Indiana: As explosive as the offense was, the Hoosiers defense was impenetrable. The Scarlet Knights managed just 59 yards on the ground, were held to nine first downs and traveled into Indiana territory on only three of their 12 possessions. The Hoosiers registered four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

“I thought the defense played outstanding,” Cignetti said.

Rutgers: With four losses and three of their next four games against Northwestern, Michigan and Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights are in danger of missing the post-season for the second straight year.

Poll Implications

After squeaking by Northwestern 29-23 last week that resulted in the Hoosiers dropping two spots in the AP poll, the overwhelming win over Rutgers should at least solidify Cignetti’s team at No. 6 if not higher.

Up next

Indiana: At Nebraska next Saturday.

Rutgers: At Maryland on Oct. 17.

