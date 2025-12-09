State, Lilly Endowment launch nearly $75M education push focused on literacy, STEM, career paths

Indiana officials on Thursday announced a nearly $75 million public–private investment aimed at strengthening literacy, STEM education, summer learning and career pathways for Hoosier students.

The effort includes $40 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. and $35 million in state funding. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner described the initiative as one of the largest combined education commitments in state history.

“This funding will yield tremendous value for Hoosier students, educators, and families,” Jenner said in the announcement. “By aligning public dollars with funds from Lilly Endowment, we are better able to scale what works, address persistent challenges, and build the statewide infrastructure our students deserve. This funding will help our efforts to ensure that every child — no matter their ZIP code — has access to the high-quality learning opportunities that set them up for future success.”

Much of the investment targets literacy. Ten million dollars from the Lilly Endowment will expand the state’s K-5 Literacy Cadre, a program state officials credit, in part, with helping drive recent improvements in third-grade I-READ scores.

The new funding will support staffing for the Indiana Department of Education’s Literacy Center; recruitment and training of instructional coaches; statewide professional development; and research and evaluation. The Lilly Endowment previously provided a $60 million grant for similar literacy work in 2022.

Another $5 million will go toward adolescent literacy through “outcomes-based contracting,” allowing schools to partner with vendors that specialize in evidence-based reading interventions for grades 6–8.

The plan also includes $1 million for a statewide STEM “Landscape Analysis” to assess strengths and gaps in STEM education and develop recommendations to improve Indiana’s workforce pipeline, as well as $500,000 for a career-advising study to evaluate existing practices and design updated tools to help students explore career options.

Summer Learning Labs, a statewide network focused on academic recovery and enrichment, will receive $15 million to expand regional coordination, professional development, data systems and other supports during the next two years. Indiana Learns, the state’s microgrant program for individualized tutoring and enrichment in reading and math, will additionally receive $5 million in continued support.

Another $2 million will sustain INSPIRE, Indiana’s free statewide digital library, and a separate $1.5 million will strengthen IDOE’s capacity to implement these initiatives.

Indiana’s $35 million match comes from the Freedom and Opportunity Fund — a $50 million-per-year education fund created by the Indiana Legislature earlier this year to support literacy, tutoring, STEM and other high-priority student initiatives.

The state portion includes $10 million for elementary literacy; $1.5 million for adolescent literacy; $14.5 million for Summer Learning Labs; and $9 million for Indiana Learns.

“Lilly Endowment is especially pleased to help build on the momentum of efforts to enhance reading instruction in Indiana … ,” said N. Clay Robbins, the foundation’s chairman and CEO. “We are encouraged by the state’s commitment to improving STEM education and career advising and expanding effective year-round tutoring programs to improve student learning in reading and math.”

