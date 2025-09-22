© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Judge denies injunction against IU governance policy

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
The Charlotte Zietlow Justice Center
File photo: WFIU/WTIU News
Three emeritus faculty sued IU earlier this year after a state law blocked them from participating in university governance.

A Monroe County Judge has denied a motion by three retired professors to block an Indiana University policy barring them from faculty government.

Historically, emeritus faculty have played a central role on the Bloomington Faculty Council. But a last-minute addition to the state budget now prevents them from becoming members – and strips faculty government of its power to make policies. The IU Board of Trustees put that into policy in June.

Read more: Emeritus faculty members sue IU over ban from university governance

Judge Emily Salzmann ruled the professors’ challenge was unlikely to succeed at this stage of the case, given trustee authority to create new rules. She added that an injunction isn’t necessary to protect the plaintiffs from harm.

Although the injunction wasn’t approved, the lawsuit can continue.

Tuesday is the first meeting of the Bloomington Faculty Council this academic year.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content