Judge denies injunction against IU governance policy

A Monroe County Judge has denied a motion by three retired professors to block an Indiana University policy barring them from faculty government.

Historically, emeritus faculty have played a central role on the Bloomington Faculty Council. But a last-minute addition to the state budget now prevents them from becoming members – and strips faculty government of its power to make policies. The IU Board of Trustees put that into policy in June.

Judge Emily Salzmann ruled the professors’ challenge was unlikely to succeed at this stage of the case, given trustee authority to create new rules. She added that an injunction isn’t necessary to protect the plaintiffs from harm.

Although the injunction wasn’t approved, the lawsuit can continue.

Tuesday is the first meeting of the Bloomington Faculty Council this academic year.