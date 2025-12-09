Geminids meteor shower will peak late Saturday night

The annual Geminids meteor shower will peak on Saturday.



The meteor shower, which occurs during December each year, is considered one of the best meteor showers to watch for due to its brightness and number of meteors.



Unlike other annual meteor showers, the Geminids shower is caused by asteroids, not comets. It can be witnessed starting around 10 p.m. compared to typical meteor showers that peak after midnight.



Zoltan Levay, member of Indiana Astronomical Society and IU graduate, said not much is known about the asteroid but that it produces a predictable and dense stream of yellow or green meteors.



“It depends on the chemical composition of the rocky material,” he said. “The average particle size is somewhat larger, and has more stuff to vaporize and then glow, so the meteors are going to be brighter.”



According to NASA, meteor showers are caused by Earth passing through debris trails of asteroids or comets that orbit the sun, and their glow comes from the heat emitted when entering Earth’s atmosphere. If they don’t evaporate completely, they can become meteorites.



To get the best chance of spotting the meteors, locations with minimal light pollution and an open view of the sky are best. Weather conditions also impact meteor visibility, especially overcast skies or fuller moons.



Levay, who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope program for most of his career, said the number of visible meteors is often overestimated because of social media or expectations to see a fireworks display.



Despite potential exaggerations, he encourages people to go out and look for meteors in order to witness the night sky and stars.



“I think anything that can encourage people to appreciate nature and get out and enjoy it is a great thing,” he said.

These celestial spectacles are best viewed with the naked eye. Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a watch party at Lake Monroe’s Fairfax Recreation Area, though extreme temperatures and weather may impact the event.