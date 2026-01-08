MCCSC collecting input on how to use former HT building 

The Monroe County Community School Corp. is seeking community input on what it should do with the former Herald-Times building on South Walnut Street.

The corporation launched an online survey today to collect public input on how to use the building at 1900 S. Walnut St., across the street from the MCCSC administration building and Bloomington High School South.

The corporation purchased the property in 2022 for $2.9 million. At the time, the former superintendent thought potential uses could include things like a family welcome center, or a health clinic, or meeting space or bus parking.

Of the eight acres of land available , six are usable; there are over 77,000 square feet. The Monroe County Graphical Information System listed the valuation of the property last April at just over $1.41 million.

At its November board meeting, the corporation said the building is currently being used for equipment storage and bus parking.

A community forum has been scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Bloomington High School South’s auditorium. The online survey is open through Jan.30.

