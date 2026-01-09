© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Cooperman takes over as MCCSC board president

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:34 PM EST
April Hennessey Templeton
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Erin Cooperman is replacing April Hennessey as president of the MCCSC Board of Trustees.

The Monroe County School Board is getting a new president as April Hennessey steps down.

The board formally approved Erin Cooperman as the new board president this week. Hennessey’s tenure included significant changes for the school corporation, including funding shortfalls, selecting a new superintendent and enrollment issues.

Hennessey was board president for more than two years.

In 2024, the board bought out former Superintendent Jeff Hauswald’s remaining contract, paying more than $228,900. The buyout came after Hauswald initiated unpopular policies to consolidate elementary schools and align MCCSC high schools under a common schedule. The board unanimously agreed to replace Hauswald with Superintendent Markay Winston in January 2025.

Hennessey and the board also dealt with significant financial constraints after legislators passed property tax changes last year. Last year, the board reduced extra Title 1 pay, and the corporation cut more than 60 non-teaching staff.

Under Indiana’s new tax law, funding shortfalls will continue through 2028. Another major source of funding, enrollment, has declined. MCCSC officials reported the corporation lost over 800 students in five years, and they predict losing another 400 in the next 10 years.

Cooperman was previously the board’s vice president. Ross Grimes stepped into that role this week.

The Board’s next meeting will be on January 27.
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
