One of Bloomington's three FedEx centers to close in February

The FedEx Ship Center in Southwest Bloomington will close at the end of February.

In an email, spokesperson David Westrick said employees at the Roll Ave. center were notified several months ago and offered job placement assistance.

There are still two other FedEx Ship Centers and four drop boxes in Bloomington.

In 2022, FedEx announced that it expected to close 100 stations over five years as part of a plan to merge its Express and Ground operations.

The company is closing other facilities across the country next month, including one in Terre Haute.