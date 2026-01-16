© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One of Bloomington's three FedEx centers to close in February

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:46 PM EST
Screenshot
/
Google Maps
The FedEx on Roll Ave. will close Feb. 28.

The FedEx Ship Center in Southwest Bloomington will close at the end of February.

In an email, spokesperson David Westrick said employees at the Roll Ave. center were notified several months ago and offered job placement assistance.

There are still two other FedEx Ship Centers and four drop boxes in Bloomington.

In 2022, FedEx announced that it expected to close 100 stations over five years as part of a plan to merge its Express and Ground operations.

The company is closing other facilities across the country next month, including one in Terre Haute.
Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.