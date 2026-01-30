Thomson asks Sen. Banks, Young to vote against DHS funding

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson is joining the call to stop funding for the Department of Homeland Security after U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement killed two citizens in Minneapolis.

U.S. Senators were poised for a government shutdown over DHS funding, NPR reported . While lawmakers struck a deal to vote on other funding matters Friday, DHS funding is still up in the air.

In a message on social media , Thomson said she met with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) and asked them, on behalf of herself and Bloomington residents, not to fund the DHS.

“ICE must have accountability for the actions that they are taking, in killing citizens, intimidating residents and suppressing freedom of speech,” Thomson said. “I stand with you.”

Young told WFIU/WTIU on Jan. 26 and again on Friday he supports a full and transparent investigation into the events in Minneapolis. Young did not say how he will vote.

"Congress has requested testimony from ICE, [Customs Border Protection], and [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] leaders in an open hearing, and they should testify soon," Young said.

Press secretaries for Banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Banks has been outspoken in his support of ICE on social media .

Protesters around the county planned a “national shutdown” Friday , organized by Minnesota college students in an attempt to stop funding ICE.

Thomson said protesters will be welcome at City Hall.

“I am so proud of our residents for showing up and expressing yourselves,” Thomson said.