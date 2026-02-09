Free tax services available in South Central Indiana

Tax Day is getting closer.

Most U.S. residents and families making $67,000 a year or less will qualify for United Way of South Central Indiana’s Free Community Tax Service. The program offers assistance from IRS- certified volunteers in Monroe, Brown and Owen Counties.

To check eligibility for in-person services, taxpayers can use United Way’s online tool . Taxpayers are encouraged to come prepared with W-2s and other income documents.

United Way said volunteers filed 851 federal returns last year, which brought more than $1 million in refunds and credits.

Bloomington City Hall

The City of Bloomington is accepting appointments in English and in Spanish. Appointments are available Wednesday from 5–8 p.m. through April 8. Taxpayers can call 812-349-3430 for English or 812-349-3860 for Spanish appointments.

Indiana Legal Services will be on-site at City Hall for tax-related questions and consultations.

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program returns for 2026 tax season. This first-come, first-serve program runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through March 24.

Non-resident scholars and students still qualify for assistance, and they can request an appointment via email .

The program will close during IU’s spring break.

Endwright East Community Center

Endwright East Active Living Community Center in the College Mall offers walk-in services Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. There are no age or income requirements for this program.

The program runs through April 15.

County libraries

Brown and Owen County libraries also opened tax services this month. Appointments are required, so taxpayers should call ahead to reserve a spot.

The Owen County Library will offer tax services Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1–4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m. This program ends April 11, and interested taxpayers should call (812) 829-3392.

The Brown County Library will provide drop-offonly services. Taxpayers should call (812) 988-2850 for instructions. They will be notified when their returns are finished. These appointments run through March 31.

Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington

Ivy Tech Bloomington will provide free assistance Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Appointments are required, and taxpayers should call (812) 332-1559.

Saturday appointments will be offered through Feb. 28. All assistance ends April 9.

MCCSC’s Broadview Learning Center

Through April 9, the Broadview Learning Center will offer tax services Thursdays from 5- 8 p.m. Appointments are required and can be set up by calling (812) 330-7731.