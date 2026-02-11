Second prisoner this year dies at Terre Haute federal prison complex

For the second time this year, a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute died after being found unresponsive, U.S. officials said.

Prison staff found Caleb Allen Root, 45, unresponsive Monday morning at the Federal Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison.

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services were requested while life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Root was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel,” a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Root arrived in Terre Haute last June to serve a 120-month sentence for firearms and drug trafficking offenses.

It was the second unexplained death this year at the correctional complex.

In January, staff found Gary Ray Crowell, 66, unresponsive at United States Penitentiary-Terre Haute, a high-security prison within the same complex.

Crowell had been serving a life sentence since 2018 for kidnapping.

Prison bureau officials said they notified the FBI about both incidents.

An Indianapolis-based spokesperson for the FBI, which investigates deaths in federal prisons, referred inquiries back to the prison bureau.

