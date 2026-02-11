© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second prisoner this year dies at Terre Haute federal prison complex

WFIU | By George Hale
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST
The Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The complex in Terre Haute houses two federal prisons.

For the second time this year, a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute died after being found unresponsive, U.S. officials said.

Prison staff found Caleb Allen Root, 45, unresponsive Monday morning at the Federal Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison.

Read more: Prisoner dies in Terre Haute federal penitentiary

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services were requested while life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Root was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel,” a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Root arrived in Terre Haute last June to serve a 120-month sentence for firearms and drug trafficking offenses.

It was the second unexplained death this year at the correctional complex.

In January, staff found Gary Ray Crowell, 66, unresponsive at United States Penitentiary-Terre Haute, a high-security prison within the same complex.

Crowell had been serving a life sentence since 2018 for kidnapping.

Prison bureau officials said they notified the FBI about both incidents.

An Indianapolis-based spokesperson for the FBI, which investigates deaths in federal prisons, referred inquiries back to the prison bureau.
Tags
News TopFeatured
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
Related Content
  • Mario Waters arrived at U.S.P.-Terre Haute last year.
    News
    Prisoner dies in Terre Haute federal penitentiary
    George Hale
    Prison staff found Gary Ray Crowell, 66, unresponsive shortly after 9 p.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement Saturday. Employees performed life-saving measures until emergency medical services transported Crowell to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
  • Federal agents stand outside an immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits federal building, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in New York.
    News
    The cost of ICE arrests: Immigrants paying more for bond
    Aubrey Wright
    Immigration arrests have become more common under the Trump administration, and the financial strain has increased for jailed immigrants. Lawyers say demand for financial assistance and support have increased since ICE launched campaigns in the Midwest.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.