Judge rules against government in transfer of Terre Haute inmates

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is blocking the Trump administration from transferring prisoners on federal death row in Indiana to a more restrictive facility in Colorado, ruling the move would likely violate due process rights.

The 20 prisoners, housed at the U.S. penitentiary in Terre Haute, are among 37 whose death sentences former President Joe Biden commuted to life without parole in December 2024. Upon returning to the White House, President Donald Trump, who opposed the commutations, issued an executive order instructing U.S. justice officials “to ensure that these offenders are imprisoned in conditions consistent with the monstrosity of their crimes and the threats they pose.”

Days later, the prisoners received notices indicating they were being evaluated for ADX, nicknamed “the Alcatraz of the Rockies.”

Last May, the prisoners sued the administration arguing that they were being singled out for punishment for Biden’s decision to spare their lives. They also argued the decision had been decided in advance rather than as the result of an impartial, individualized assessment process the prison bureau is required to follow.

“Plaintiffs have shown that it is likely their redesignations to ADX Florence were predetermined before they received any process at all, and they had no meaningful opportunity to be heard,” U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly wrote in his opinion, issued Wednesday. Kelly added the U.S. Constitution “requires that whenever the government seeks to deprive a person of a liberty or property interest that the Due Process Clause protects—whether that person is a notorious prisoner or a law-abiding citizen—the process it provides cannot be a sham.”

Kelly, who was appointed by President Trump, issued the preliminary injunction days after a deputy attorney general informed the court that the Federal Bureau of Prisons was preparing to transfer almost all of the prisoners who remain on federal death row in Indiana to ADX Florence within the next several weeks.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the prisoners, applauded the decision.

“Judge Kelly’s decision makes clear that the Trump administration cannot disappear people to the harshest prison in the federal system to score political points,” ACLU attorney David Fathi said Thursday.

“This injunction ensures that our clients will not be subjected to extreme and irreversible harm before their Constitutional claims are heard. The court must now permanently block these transfers and require the federal Bureau of Prisons to return to its long-standing, individualized placement process.”

The ruling prevents the government from moving the prisoners to ADX until the case challenging the designations has concluded. The decision has no immediate impact for 12 prisoners the government moved there last year.

