Lawmakers want answers on IU's Muslim Philanthropy Initiative

Eight state representatives wrote to IU Friday questioning the department’s ties to a charity listed by the federal government as affiliated with a terrorist organization.

Hayat Yolu is a nonprofit organization based in Turkey. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated it as a “sham charity” that funnels money to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Philanthropy Initiative within the Philanthropy School had previously worked with Hayat Yolu in July 2025 and January 2026 on fundraising training.

In a written statement, Susan Guibert with the School wrote, “Following the Treasury Department’s March 12 action, the IU Indianapolis Lilly Family School of Philanthropy is ceasing all training activities, reviewing all current partnerships and collaborations, and suspending any new partnerships with the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative.”

In a post on Facebook, state Rep. Andrew Ireland (R-Indianapolis) wrote that IU had launched a formal investigation into the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative’s dealing with Hayat Yolu.

The university did not respond to an information request by time of publication.