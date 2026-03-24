Indiana utility regulators to hold affordability listening tour around state

Hoosier ratepayers are encouraged to “bring copies of their utility bills” in an affordability listening tour hosted by the state’s typically understated energy regulators.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will kick off its 10-session tour of the state this week, after an all-day affordability investigation featuring the “big five” utilities.

“In my short time as Chairman of the IURC, my fellow Commissioners and I have heard from thousands of utility customers from all over Indiana that they are struggling to pay their energy bills,” Chairman Andy Zay, said in a news release Friday.

“These listening sessions are an opportunity for us to meet with people in their local communities to share some insights into the Commission and hear from our fellow Hoosiers,” Zay continued. “… We look forward to hosting productive and civil sessions.”

Gov. Mike Braun appointed Zay, a former state senator, to the post late last year. He and two other appointees began work on the five-member IURC in January.

The agency is charged with ensuring that utilities provide safe, reliable service at just and reasonable rates. By law, it serves as an impartial arbiter between customers and providers.

Zay has said that balance, however, is “out of whack.”

The listening sessions will generally be held 6-8 p.m. local time, except for in Syracuse and Gary.

The IURC’s schedule includes:

Thursday, March 26: La Porte Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge St., La Porte)

Saturday, March 28: Syracuse Town Hall (310 N. Huntington St., Syracuse) *Held 10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, April 1: Elkhart Co. Fairgrounds Community Center (17746-D County Rd. 34, Goshen)

Thursday, April 2: Columbus City Hall Cal Brand Meeting Room (123 Washington St., Columbus)

Monday, April 6: New Haven Community Center (7500 State Road 930 E., Fort Wayne)

Tuesday, April 7: Old National Events Plaza Exhibit Hall B (715 Locust St., Evansville)

Thursday, April 9: Noblesville City Hall Council Chambers (16 S. 10th St., Noblesville)

Monday, April 13: Gary Public Library Roma K. Ivey Community Room (220 W. 5th Ave., Gary) *Held 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 20: Ivy Tech Conference Center Ballroom 212 (2820 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis)

Wednesday, April 22: Terre Haute City Hall City Courtroom (17 Harding Ave., Terre Haute)

Any changes will be posted to the IURC’s website.

The listening tour is part of the commission’s “strategy” to “discuss some of the underlying drivers behind energy affordability with the goal of exploring short- and long-term solutions,” the news release said.

Each session will include a brief overview of the commission, but the aim is “to gather information from customers directly regarding the state of energy affordability in Indiana.”

Customers who can’t attend can comment by emailing IURCListeningSessions@urc.in.gov.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

