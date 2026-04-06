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Support for Christian nationalism growing in Indiana

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published April 6, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
A chart showing what percentage of each state either adheres or sympathizes with Christian nationalist beliefs.
PRRI American Values Atlas, Feb. 28-Dec. 8, 2025
A chart showing what percentage of each state either adheres or sympathizes with Christian nationalist beliefs.

New survey data show that support for Christian nationalism is growing in Indiana.

According to a report from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), 37 percent of Indiana residents are either adherents to or sympathizers of Christian nationalism, up from 33 percent in 2024.

Melissia Deckman, CEO of the institute, said that puts Indiana just above the average range of Christian nationalist support in the country.

“States that have the highest proportion of Christian nationalists within those states tend to have the highest proportion of Republicans representing them at the state level,” she said.

The survey puts people into four groups: adherents, sympathizers, skeptics and rejecters. In Indiana, 12 percent of residents are considered adherents, and 25 percent are considered sympathizers.

Nationwide, one-third of Americans are categorized as adherents or sympathizers.

Read more: Red, White, and Righteous

“Which means that about two-thirds of Americans largely reject those ideas that really are about trying to remove the separation of church and state, that are really trying to seek a bigger influence for Christianity, particularly a conservative variety of Christianity,” she said.”

The survey also found that 56 percent of Republicans reportedly hold Christian nationalist views.
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Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

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