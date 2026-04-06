Support for Christian nationalism growing in Indiana

New survey data show that support for Christian nationalism is growing in Indiana.

According to a report from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), 37 percent of Indiana residents are either adherents to or sympathizers of Christian nationalism, up from 33 percent in 2024.

Melissia Deckman, CEO of the institute, said that puts Indiana just above the average range of Christian nationalist support in the country.

“States that have the highest proportion of Christian nationalists within those states tend to have the highest proportion of Republicans representing them at the state level,” she said.

The survey puts people into four groups: adherents, sympathizers, skeptics and rejecters. In Indiana, 12 percent of residents are considered adherents, and 25 percent are considered sympathizers.

Nationwide, one-third of Americans are categorized as adherents or sympathizers.

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“Which means that about two-thirds of Americans largely reject those ideas that really are about trying to remove the separation of church and state, that are really trying to seek a bigger influence for Christianity, particularly a conservative variety of Christianity,” she said.”

The survey also found that 56 percent of Republicans reportedly hold Christian nationalist views.