© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Ball State releases ‘more equitable’ ranking of K-12 schools

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
Elementary school kids eating lunch in a cafeteria. Two girls smile at the camera.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A new Ball State University report from the Center for Business and Economic Research ranks the performance of Indiana's K-12 schools.

A Center for Business and Economic Research report found a “more equitable and informative assessment of performance" of Indiana's schools.

The center at Ball State University says that, unlike rankings based solely on test scores or graduation rates — which usually favor more affluent school districts — this report isolates a school’s performance from student socioeconomic backgrounds.

Michael Hicks, center director and co-author of the study, said this “value-added” ranking puts schools in Gary and Carmel on equal footing for comparison.

“What we're trying to do is to understand not what the test store scores are at the school, but what it is that the school is doing that would make performance better?” Hicks said.

The report shows results from schools that are typically left out of rankings. Some poorer corporations, such as schools in Crawford County, are doing well, Hicks said.

“Anybody who's an educator like I am knows that if you got a classroom full of kids who were engaged, they had a good night's sleep, they had a full meal in their belly, they're there to learn, they have high family expectations of learning,” Hicks said, “That's an easy classroom to teach.”

The rankings look at standardized test scores in third and eighth grade, as well as SAT college-ready benchmarks for high schoolers.

For third and eighth graders, Monroe CountyCommunitySchool Corporation is in line with where it should be, Hicks said.

“Being average is okay,” Hicks said. “What you're saying is, you're about where you should be, given the students that you have. That's not a condemnation.”

But for college readiness, Monroe County schools rise to the top 20 percent of corporations.

“They're probably focusing on the whole student at the end of their educational experience, rather than focusing on high performance at each of the intermediate benchmarks,” Hicks said. “When you see a school that's doing average in third and eighth grade but then popping up to lead the pack in 11th grade college readiness, then I think you got to really applaud what that school corporation is doing.”

Hicks said parents could use these rankings to understand where to send their children to school. Many families want their kids in top districts, but that’s not always possible. But in Hicks’ report, parents can see the value that each school corporation adds to students’ outcomes.

“If a school is really going to pull your child along, push them to greater learning, then that's a place you might want to consider,” Hicks said. “I think this opens up the geography of choice to more families to look at schools.”

For educators, this is also a useful tool to see exactly how well they’re doing, Hicks said.

“A third goal would be for legislators to know that the complex formulas applied is not funding poor schools enough to close the gap between them and high performing schools,” Hicks said. “So, this opens up the door to a lot of other things that the Indiana Department of Education should be studying in order to help policymakers, the legislature and the governor's staff, to make better state policy about education.”

This statistical technique dates to the ‘70s, Hicks said.

“This is the best way, or some version of this, is the best way that Indiana could be judging her K-12 schools,” Hicks said. “We should be doing it for every school.”
Tags
News Featured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.