City approves cleanup request at Sixth Street property

A continuous cleanup initiative is now in effect for the property next to the Runcible Spoon at 420 E. Sixth Street.

The Bloomington Board of Public Works approved an abatement request Tuesday for the property after repeated violations.

Public Works Director Adam Wason said he had been in contact with the owner, Tariq Khan, for the past month to discuss issues at the residence.

“We are likely to try to figure out a way for a private hauler to service the property instead of our city sanitation services,” Wason said.

Wason noted that the number of bedrooms, volume of trash produced by tenants, and city trash pickup times have been challenging for this property.

“On top of that, we probably will work with a couple other addresses right there,” said Wason.

The abatement means the city has approval to potentially send contractors to clean up the property. If the property remains in compliance with city code, no cleanup crew will be required.

“The height of that, it was the worst situation, we did six or more haulings out,” Khan said. “But then they thought that is our job, they just completely dropped everything.”

The abatement remains in effect until April 1, 2027.