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Public Referenda

A map of the rural and urban districts of reorganized Ellettsville.
From the final reorganization plan documents.
News
Ellettsville wrestles with reorganization question on November ballot
Clayton Baumgarth
The proposal would who provides some services, who controls planning and zoning, and how some local taxes are collected for Richland Township.