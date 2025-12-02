© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
See how Republican lawmakers want to redraw Indiana's congressional districts

WFYI Public Radio | By Eric Weddle
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
Indiana House Republicans
/
State of Indiana
Indiana's proposed new congressional districts.

The graphic below compares Indiana's current congressional districts with a new map proposed by House Republicans. The redrawn boundaries represent a mid-decade redistricting effort aimed at strengthening the GOP’s hold on the U.S. House.

While redistricting typically occurs every 10 years, this proposal follows pressure from the Trump administration to shore up Republican control ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The proposed changes specifically target the state's two Democratic-held seats: the 1st District in northwest Indiana, represented by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, and the 7th District in Marion County, represented by U.S. Rep. André Carson.

To become law, the legislation of the new map must pass the state House and Senate and be signed by the governor.

Drag the slider left and right to see both versions of the map:

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle
Eric Weddle
