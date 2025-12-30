© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
With access to IU libraries ending, Purdue opens library on Indianapolis campus

WFIU | By Claire Rafford, Mirror Indy
Published December 30, 2025 at 5:39 PM EST
Courtesy Purdue University

A year and a half after splitting from IU, Purdue University is officially opening its own library in Indianapolis.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 1, Purdue students and staff will no longer be able to borrow books from the IU Indianapolis library.

Instead, the university is encouraging students to use the new library inside Purdue’s Indianapolis student center on Indiana Avenue, which opened this fall.

Students can check out books or articles from the library or request items for pickup. If a book isn’t available through Purdue, students and staff can request the book through an interlibrary loan.

Even though Purdue students won’t be able to check out books from the IU Indy library, they’ll still be able to reserve study rooms in the space. Students, staff and faculty can also apply for a visitor’s library card.

You can check information and hours for the Purdue library in Indy online.

Mirror Indy, a nonprofit newsroom, is funded through grants and donations from individuals, foundations and organizations. 

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire by email claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org, at 317-759-0249 or on most social media @clairerafford.

This article first appeared on Mirror Indy and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
