With access to IU libraries ending, Purdue opens library on Indianapolis campus

A year and a half after splitting from IU, Purdue University is officially opening its own library in Indianapolis.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 1, Purdue students and staff will no longer be able to borrow books from the IU Indianapolis library.

Instead, the university is encouraging students to use the new library inside Purdue’s Indianapolis student center on Indiana Avenue, which opened this fall.

Students can check out books or articles from the library or request items for pickup. If a book isn’t available through Purdue, students and staff can request the book through an interlibrary loan.

Even though Purdue students won’t be able to check out books from the IU Indy library, they’ll still be able to reserve study rooms in the space. Students, staff and faculty can also apply for a visitor’s library card.

You can check information and hours for the Purdue library in Indy online.

