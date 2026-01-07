Martin University trustees announce college will close

Updated Jan. 7: A Martin spokesperson called Mirror Indy on Jan. 6 to say the university is not permanently closing but could offer no details on how or when the college might reopen. The spokesperson said the eastside building is still open for rentals.

Three weeks after announcing a “pause in operations,” Martin University’s board of trustees announced in a letter published in the Indianapolis Recorder that the college is closing its doors for good.

Effective Dec. 31, Martin University voluntarily gave up its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Accreditation is the process of evaluating a university for both quality of education and management. In addition, losing accreditation means Martin as a university is now ineligible for federal financial aid.

In the letter, published Dec. 30, trustees said the Higher Learning Commission directed Martin to cease operations after the university initially announced the temporary pause in mid-December.

However, a Higher Learning Commission spokesperson told Mirror Indy that while the organization told Martin that a closure could cause the university to lose its accreditation status, the commission did not tell them to shut down.

The commission “does not direct institutions on how to handle internal affairs, including openings or closing,” the spokesperson’s statement said, in part.

Because of the commission’s guidance and a lack of funds, “Martin has had no choice but to move toward closure,” the letter states, in part.

This move comes after a tumultuous month for the eastside college. Founded in 1977, it was Indiana’s only predominantly Black university. On Dec. 9, Martin’s board of trustees announced it would “temporarily pause” operations due to financial problems and low enrollment.The university did not announce a reopening date. Less than a week later, on Dec. 15 the university terminated nearly all its staff, saying it could not pay them.

In response, members of the alumni association, led by association president Dwight McGill, called for the removal of board chair Joseph Perkins at a Dec. 17 news conference.

Brett Phelps / Mirror Indy Dwight McGill, president of the Martin University Alumni Association, calls for the resignation of Joseph Perkins, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, during a press conference Dec. 17, 2025, at Martin University in Indianapolis.

In the letter published in the Recorder, the trustees said they recognize the grief Martin’s closure has caused but called for “civility in both public and private discourse.”

“Personal attacks do not honor Martin’s mission or legacy,” the letter said, in part. “The decision to close the university was made by the full Board of Trustees, collectively. The board chair and executive committee have led with integrity under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, and unfair targeting of any one individual must stop.”

While Perkins was not specifically named, the letter’s request for civility appears to be referencing alumni’s calls for him to resign.

Perkins and interim president Felicia Brokaw could not be reached by phone and did not respond to Mirror Indy’s emailed questions, including why the university initially announced a pause and moved to close and why the university is continuing to accept donations.

“Let us be clear: nothing would bring the board greater satisfaction than preserving the founders’ vision and legacy,” the letter said, in part. “Even as we wind down operations, we remain open to supporters who are willing and able to assist in meaningful ways — financially and through enrollment — consistent with the fiduciary responsibilities we hold.”

Brett Phelps / Mirror Indy Caution tape blows in the wind outside Martin University's Performing Arts Center on Dec. 16, 2025, in Indianapolis.

What’s next?

Martin University students have previously been directed to transfer schools to complete their education. UIndy and Marian University have both committed to match Martin’s tuition rates to allow Martin students to finish their degrees, according to a document sent to students and obtained by Mirror Indy.

As for finances, the letter published in the Recorder said that Martin University is working “to honor our financial commitments to the greatest extent possible.”

That means that the university will start selling off assets, according to the letter, though it did not specify which ones.

Brokaw and Perkins did not respond to Mirror Indy’s questions about whether this includes selling the university’s campus in Martindale-Brightwood. The property’s total value, according to property tax records, is about $13.1 million.

This story was updated Tuesday, Jan. 6 with a statement from the Higher Learning Commission.

