Cost of living issues at the forefront of Indiana Black Legislative Caucus priorities

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus released its priorities for the 2026 legislative session on Tuesday.

The group's priorities are similar to those released by the Democratic caucuses in the House and Senate on Monday. They aim to tackle cost-of-living issues for working families.

The IBLC’s priorities include efforts to protect some people from utility disconnections through the summer, funding for child care, and the creation of a scam prevention board.

Rep. Earl Harris (D-East Chicago) said that while Indiana’s economy is strong, state residents aren’t feeling the positive impacts of that economy.

“An economy that prioritizes a few over many is not strong, it's predatory,” Harris said. “Hoosiers deserve an economy and a system that works for them.”

Other legislation offered by the caucus includes limiting the number of homes that can be owned by a single taxpayer and another that would spot a lien from being placed on a person’s house because of medical debt.

Over the summer, the IBLC hosted a number of town halls to hear from constituents around the state.

Harris said those town halls made it clear what people wanted.

“We've heard loud and clear from constituents that they need a break,” he said.

Lawmakers will have a limited time to discuss new legislation, with only eight weeks planned for the remainder of this session.

The session is expected to conclude in late February, although there is a chance they may ultimately run longer.

The bill-filing deadline is this week.

