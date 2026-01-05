Tax credits available for seniors, blind and deaf Hoosiers

Property tax savings could be in store for seniors and blind and deaf Hoosiers.

Eligible individuals should apply for the tax credits by Jan. 15 with their county auditor’s office by mail or in-person.

Blind and deaf people could save $125 on property taxes if they file for Blind or Disabled Person's Credit . They must provide evidence of their disability or blindness, which could include records from licensed physicians, records from the Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services, or a Federal Social Security Statement of Disability.

Senior homeowners can also apply for tax credits . They could save $150 with the Over 65 Credit. Single homeowners must make under $60,000and married homeowners filing a joint return must make under $70,000.

The Over65 Circuit Breaker Credit could prevent property taxes from increasing more than 2 percent than previous years. This credit is available for seniors who qualified for homestead standard deductions and with property valued under $240,000.