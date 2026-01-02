© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New grant will make IU's Lilly Library more accessible

WFIU | By Alivia Wilson
Published January 2, 2026 at 10:23 PM EST
The limestone-faced library opened in 1960 on the Bloomington campus.
WFIU/WTIU News
The limestone-faced library opened in 1960 on the Bloomington campus.

The Lilly Endowment has made a $2.5 million grant to the library through its religion and cultural institutions initiative.

“We are going to endow a cataloger of religious collections which is really going to help us, in so many ways, to make our collections more accessible to people,” Curator of Religious Collections Sarah McElroy Mitchell said.

Lilly Library has its religious pieces scattered throughout the building, including the Gutenberg Bible. One of only 50 copies in the world, this is just one example of how the library brings transformative and unique pieces to Bloomington’s community.

“We have about half a million books, we have 8.5 million pieces of manuscript, and we are growing all the time,” Mitchell said.

With such a collection, it's vital to have a solid organizational structure.

“It isn’t until we have a really good cataloging and description that people are going to be able to search our collections for themselves and really explore them to their fullest potential,” she said.

The grant isn't just opening a position, but the door for connection across centuries.

“The people that used these books, hundreds of years ago, aren’t so different than they are today and I think it really opens people's eyes to the fact that we are all in this together,” Mitchell said.

The library offers free admission Monday through Saturday.
News
Alivia Wilson
Multi Media Journalism student at Indiana University with internships at ABC57 in South Bend, International Business Times UK, and Wane 15 News in Fort Wayne. Alivia is a co-host for Indiana Univeristy Student Television's The Bloomington Breakfast Club, member of the Media School's Academic Honors Program, and an anchor for NewsNet and IUSTV News.
See stories by Alivia Wilson
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.