Hoosier fans, show us where you're watching the game

The Hoosiers are hoping to make history Monday night when they take on Miami in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

If IU wins, it’ll be the program’s first national title. Pre-game celebrations started over the weekend in Miami. Monday, fans have their choice of watch parties in Bloomington including a sold out event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU alumni chapters are celebrating from coast to coast and cities in between.

