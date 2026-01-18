© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Hoosier fans, show us where you're watching the game

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published January 18, 2026 at 11:51 PM EST
Hoosiers across the country are watching Monday night's championship.
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Hoosiers are hoping to make history Monday night when they take on Miami in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

If IU wins, it’ll be the program’s first national title. Pre-game celebrations started over the weekend in Miami. Monday, fans have their choice of watch parties in Bloomington including a sold out event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU alumni chapters are celebrating from coast to coast and cities in between.

Send us your photos, and let us know where you're watching the game.

Our email address is news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram or Bluesky.

