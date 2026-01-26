© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
How to check city, state, interstate road conditions

WFIU | By Mara Nicholson
Published January 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
Indiana Department of Transportation
A screen grab from 511in.org on the INDOT website.

As south central Indiana digs out from the deluge of snow, the Indiana Department of Transportation offers online help for motorists who want to check on road conditions.

The site, 511in.org, includes camera views at fixed locations and on snow plows.

Bloomington had more than 10 inches of snow over the weekend.

The city has a site for reporting issues, including the need for plowing.

A Facebook group called Bloomington, IN Roads has posts from people reporting on road conditions.
Mara Nicholson
