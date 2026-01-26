How to check city, state, interstate road conditions

As south central Indiana digs out from the deluge of snow, the Indiana Department of Transportation offers online help for motorists who want to check on road conditions.

The site, 511in.org, includes camera views at fixed locations and on snow plows.

Bloomington had more than 10 inches of snow over the weekend.

The city has a site for reporting issues, including the need for plowing.

A Facebook group called Bloomington, IN Roads has posts from people reporting on road conditions.