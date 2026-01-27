© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmental groups concerned about bill to fix 'over-regulation'

WFIU | By Rebecca Thiele
Published January 27, 2026 at 11:20 AM EST
Rybolt is a White woman with long, curly brown hair. She's wearing a gray blazer and a black turtleneck sweater. She is sitting at a table in the committee room with speakers also looking to testify on bills behind her, sitting in chairs.
Courtesy of the Indiana General Assembly
Desi Rybolt with the Indiana Conservation Voters expresses concerns about the bill at a Senate Environmental Affairs Committee hearing.

Senate Bill 277 aims to carry out Governor Mike Braun’s executive order to reduce environmental “over-regulation” to help businesses grow. Environmental groups worry the bill would significantly limit the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s ability to protect Hoosiers from pollution.

The bill makes several things currently required of IDEM optional — such as setting standards for investigating and cleaning up hazardous waste. It prohibits IDEM from making environmental rules that are more “burdensome” than federal ones — but doesn’t specify what that means.

The bill also limits IDEM’s ability to review permits for nuclear power plants at a time when lawmakers are encouraging small reactors to be built in the state.

IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods said the goals of the bill are to “improve efficiency and customer service.”

“Reduce unnecessary burdens for IDEM implementation of federal and state environmental requirements in a manner that will benefit Hoosiers in terms of affordability and cost of living, but also to ensure they get the most environmental bang for their buck," he said.

Multiple environmental groups spoke against the legislation — including Desi Rybolt, the conservation campaign manager with the Indiana Conservation Voters. She said these changes to the law would greatly reduce IDEM's ability to protect the public.

“Hoosiers would have limited or no standing to hold their government accountable if it fails to protect them from bad actors in accidental, but preventable health risks from polluters," she said.

David Van Gilder is the senior policy and legal director with the Hoosier Environmental Council. He said the bill shows the governor is not listening to his constituents.

“When IDEM asked for public comment on the governor’s executive orders this year, the response was overwhelmingly in favor of continued, and even strengthened, protections," he said.

Van Gilder said the vague language in the bill could also open it up to lawsuits, if it becomes law.

The bill also originally contained language that would have automatically approved a permit for a large animal farm — or confined feeding operation — after a certain amount of time, as long as the applicant had a pre-coordination meeting with IDEM.

This was stricken from the bill after representatives of Indiana's poultry and pork industries said it could open their farmers to lawsuits from Indiana counties or other actors.

Executive Director of Indiana Pork, Josh Trenary, said Indiana's Right to Farm law hinges on farmers' ability to show they're not negligent — and one of the ways to do that is for them to demonstrate that they're complying with an adequate permit under the law.

Tags
News Featured
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Rebecca Thiele

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.