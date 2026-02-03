© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

County facing road salt supply, budget issues this winter

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:03 PM EST
About half of the salt and sand mix was used for the snowstorm.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Salt and sand mix.

Monroe County had enough road salt supply mix for the winter storm that passed through Indiana the weekend of Jan. 24, but having enough for the future will depend on the weather.

Monroe County Highway Director Lisa Ridge said before the storm there were issues getting some of their salt shipments on time, specifically treated salt. Ridge said she thinks the delays are due to the demand in people needing to replenish their stock from the snow in December.

“I believe our last order with Cargill was December 16, where we had ordered the original,” she said. “And I want to say that might be fulfilled at this point, but we still have another 500 tons out there that we probably ordered the first of January that we haven't received.”

Orders usually take three to five days to be received, she said. The county highway department went ahead and switched to untreated Morton salt, which has helped with getting their stock replenished.

Read more: City launches program to supplement snow removal on some sidewalks

Bloomington received about 15 inches of snow the weekend of Jan. 24. Ridge said the county department emphasized to the drivers to use as little material as possible because it would be plowed off with the snow accumulation. Salt and sand mix was used more around the hills and curves of roads, she said.

Additionally, budget concerns have been raised from the snowstorm. Ridge said employees came in around 5 p.m. Jan. 24 and stayed until 5 p.m. Jan. 26. Between labor, materials and equipment it cost about $300,000. She said the budget for overtime pay is about $150,000 and those two days took about $83,000 of it.

She said she’s concerned she may have to go back to the council to ask more funds to get through the winter.

Ridge said county crews are prepared for another storm, depending on the magnitude of it. The last few years February was their hardest month, she said. Ridge said she is hoping this year it was January.
Tags
News Featured
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.