Indy airport preparing for near-record spring break travel

The Indianapolis International Airport expects a near-record number of travelers this spring break.

During this year’s spring break travel period, which runs from March 10 to April 13, the airport’s director of public affairs Jen Welch expects about 623,000 passengers will depart from the airport.

This month is on track to be the second-busiest month ever at the airport, Welch said. October 2025 holds the record, with over one million passengers.

Welch attributes larger crowds in part to the NCAA men’s Final Four in Indianapolis. She said more people also want to travel to warmer destinations such as Florida and Arizona.

“The weather can be kind of iffy,” she said. “Here we have the, you know, fake spring. So sometimes we feel like we're getting to a point where it gets warmer, but then it gets taken away from us. So, I think people are just itching to get out of town and spend some time in a different location.”

To account for more travelers, Welch said seat capacity has been increased 2.7 percent over last March.

Amid a partial government shutdown, Welch said the airport has not experienced any disruptions, but other airports around the country have seen longer lines at TSA. The Indianapolis airport didn’t face any impact even after about half a dozen TSA agents left after getting no pay during this shutdown.

“We are in close contact with our partners at TSA always to ensure that even through this partial shutdown, minimal disruptions are happening in this airport,” she said. “We really pride ourselves on being well versed and well equipped to handle anything. So, our hope is that there will be no disruption. But you never know. So really, that's the plan ahead part of it. It is arriving two hours early, even though the lines may not be bad, still come two hours early, because you never know.”

Welch anticipates the busiest days will be March 12-16, March 20-23, March 27-30, April 2-7 and April 13. During those dates, it will be busiest between 4-8 a.m.

Welch recommends people plan ahead, pack smart and have their Real ID with them.