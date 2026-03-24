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Indiana Libertarians nominate Lauri Shillings for secretary of state

WFIU | By Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published March 24, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Lauri Shillings, the Libertarian Party’s 2026 nominee for Indiana secretary of state.
Photo provided by Shillings campaign
Lauri Shillings, the Libertarian Party’s 2026 nominee for Indiana secretary of state.

The Libertarian Party of Indiana has nominated Lauri Shillings to head its ballot this year as its candidate for secretary of state.

Shillings won the Libertarian nomination during the party’s state convention Saturday in Fort Wayne, party officials announced.

Shillings, who lives in Carmel, was the Libertarian candidate in 2024 for the 5th Congressional District and has been the party’s Hamilton County chair since 2021. She is creative director in the University of Indianapolis’ marketing office.

The secretary of state race is key for the Libertarians, as their candidate must receive at least 2% of the vote in the November election in order to retain automatic ballot status.

The party’s 2022 candidate, Jeffrey Maurer, tallied 5.7% of the statewide vote.

Shillings said her campaign would focus on restoring trust, professionalism and independence to the secretary of state’s office.

“The secretary of state’s office belongs to the people of Indiana — not to political parties,” Shillings said in a statement. “Indiana doesn’t need a secretary of state who treats the office as a political tool. We need someone who treats it as a public trust.”

The Republican and Democratic nominees will be selected during their state party conventions in June.

Current Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales and Democrat Beau Bayh are among the candidates. Former Republican Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard is attempting an independent campaign under the “Lincoln Party” label. Others running are Democrat Blythe Potter and Republicans David Shelton and Jamie Reitenour.

Libertarians also nominated John Schick of Chesterton as their state comptroller candidate. Schick is a business consultant and a former state Libertarian Party treasurer.

The party has three candidates for Indiana congressional seats:

  • William Henry of Elkhart for the 2nd District. 
  • James Sceniak of Greenwood for the 7th District.
  • Tonya Hudson of Mitchell for the 9th District.

Libertarians nominees for state legislative seats are:

  • Larry Mahaney for Indiana Senate District 45.
  • Travis Gearhart for Indiana House District 4.
  • Drew Weingarten for Indiana District 89.
  • Mark Renholzberger for Indiana House District 97.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
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