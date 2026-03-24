© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Prescribed burn happening at Griffy Lake today

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 24, 2026 at 2:10 PM EDT
The area set to be burned is highlighted in yellow.
Courtesy of Bloomington Parks and Rec.
The area set to be burned is highlighted in yellow.

A prescribed fire will be taking place today at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve.

According to Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation department, it will be in a 15-acre area northeast of the boathouse parking lot, on the east side of Headley Road.

Julie Ramey with the department said the goal is to remove beach and maple saplings to make way for more oak and hickory trees.

“We’re getting rid of the understory and removing some competition for resources like light and water, to give those oak hickory trees a chance to regenerate,” she said.

Ramey said the smoke will be easy to spot and should start around 1 p.m., if the conditions are right.

The preserve will remain open, though boathouse parking will be limited. All trails east of Headley Road will be closed throughout the burn and at least one day afterward.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.