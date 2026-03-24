Prescribed burn happening at Griffy Lake today

A prescribed fire will be taking place today at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve.

According to Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation department, it will be in a 15-acre area northeast of the boathouse parking lot, on the east side of Headley Road.

Julie Ramey with the department said the goal is to remove beach and maple saplings to make way for more oak and hickory trees.

“We’re getting rid of the understory and removing some competition for resources like light and water, to give those oak hickory trees a chance to regenerate,” she said.

Ramey said the smoke will be easy to spot and should start around 1 p.m., if the conditions are right.

The preserve will remain open, though boathouse parking will be limited. All trails east of Headley Road will be closed throughout the burn and at least one day afterward.