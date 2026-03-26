© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

IU analysis shows Indiana population grew in 2025, mostly due to migration

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT
Indiana revenues are on target.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana's population was about 7 million people in 2025, according to the Indiana Business Research Center. target.

Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business researchers are reporting an annual analysis of the state’s population.

Indiana’s population was just shy of 7 million people in 2025, according to the Indiana Business Research Center. Indiana added almost 40,000 residents for a growth rate of 0.56 percent. That’s slower than the previous year, but higher than the national average and neighboring states.

IU researchers reported migration is responsible for 81 percent of Indiana’s increases in population. For the fourth year in a row, international migration was the largest source of growth, with a net flow of almost18,000 people.

International migration figures include people born outside of the U.S., as well as citizens who moved in and out of the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. People in the Armed Forces moving between the U.S. and overseas are also included in international migration.

Despite taking up most of the growth, the international migration rate decreased by 53 percent from 2024 to 2025.

Natural increases used to drive Indiana’s growth, when the state had more births than deaths. In 2025, Indiana had about 8,500 more births than deaths, which is a 7 percent drop compared to the previous year, IU researchers said.
Tags
News Featured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.