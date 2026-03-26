IU analysis shows Indiana population grew in 2025, mostly due to migration

Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business researchers are reporting an annual analysis of the state’s population.

Indiana’s population was just shy of 7 million people in 2025, according to the Indiana Business Research Center . Indiana added almost 40,000 residents for a growth rate of 0.56 percent. That’s slower than the previous year, but higher than the national average and neighboring states.

IU researchers reported migration is responsible for 81 percent of Indiana’s increases in population. For the fourth year in a row, international migration was the largest source of growth, with a net flow of almost18,000 people.

International migration figures include people born outside of the U.S., as well as citizens who moved in and out of the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. People in the Armed Forces moving between the U.S. and overseas are also included in international migration.

Despite taking up most of the growth, the international migration rate decreased by 53 percent from 2024 to 2025.

Natural increases used to drive Indiana’s growth, when the state had more births than deaths. In 2025, Indiana had about 8,500 more births than deaths, which is a 7 percent drop compared to the previous year, IU researchers said.