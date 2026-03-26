Stop and smell the roses at Hilltop Gardens

Spring has officially sprung, sending many people on a search for ways to enjoy the warmer weather.



Hilltop Gardens on 10th Street provides plenty of opportunities to connect with the environment. Established more than 75 years ago, the gardens offer seed kits, youth gardening programs, volunteer opportunities and service learning for IU student classes.



Hilltop was founded by Professor Barbara Shalucha in hopes of teaching youth and IU students more about gardening and began with just one acre to its name. In a decade, it grew from only a dozen children to hundreds of kids engaging with the gardens.



Hilltop now stretches over five acres, and the gardens are maintained by IU’s Capital Planning and Facilities and partner with WonderLab’s Science Museum. Each year, the community can participate in family or junior gardening programs or volunteer work around the gardens. This year, more than 3,300 seed kits were requested by K-12 teachers to be distributed in classrooms in seven counties.



Interim manager Lea Woodard said this number was overwhelming to fulfill but exciting that so many are interested in exposing their students to how seeds grow.



“I hear from teachers all the time that this is the most exciting part of the kids’ year,” she said. “That’s really important to me.”



The Healing Garden is another way that Hilltop bridges the gap between people and nature to help build a stronger sense of community. It began during the COVID-19 pandemic when many felt isolated from the outside world and provides an open space to slow down and reconnect with the land.



Feeling disconnected from nature has only become more common as rapid urbanization and modern technology leads to more indoor lifestyles. Despite the benefits that nature has to offer, it can be difficult to find time to go outside and unplug.



Woodard has met with professors who wish that students would talk and engage with one another rather than sitting separately in darkened classrooms. She believes Hilltop has a tangible impact on students’ wellbeing and sense of connection.



“They’re more likely to talk to each other. They’re enjoying the sun, the breeze, the sound of birds and the smell of the flowers,” she said. “It’s like going to back to your roots of how we all started.”



Those interested in Hilltop Gardens and its mission are encouraged to take a visit or volunteer. On April 22, Hilltop will be hosting its annual Earth Day celebration with free houseplants and activities to explore the grounds.