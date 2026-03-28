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Bloomington ‘No Kings’ protesters denounce Iran war, immigration crackdown

WFIU | By George Hale
Published March 28, 2026 at 10:56 PM EDT
Bloomington protesters briefly stopped traffic on College Avenue at the third "No Kings" rally against the Trump administration.
George Hale
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WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington protesters briefly stopped traffic on College Avenue at the third "No Kings" rally against the Trump administration.

Protesters crowded downtown Bloomington over the weekend, calling for resistance to President Donald Trump’s war in Iran and immigration crackdown.

The gathering Saturday was in the third “No Kings” day of demonstrations across the United States since Trump returned to office last year.

“I wanted to be here because I feel like we all have to stand up for our democracy,” said Karen Watkins, from Bloomington. “Over the past few years, it seems like the desires of the everyday people are not being met by our current government.”

 Watkins waved a sign depicting a gold crown crossed out by red marker, which she said she planned to keep “recycling” for future anti-Trump events.

“There are plenty of people—in this city, statewide, nationwide—that really want to defend our country and defend our democracy,” she said.

A large group of protesters left the square later in the afternoon, briefly stopping traffic on main streets including Walnut and Kirkwood avenues.

"No Kinds" demonstrations were held Saturday in hundreds of other U.S. cities, including several dozen in Indiana.

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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
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