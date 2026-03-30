Woman found dead after house fire in Monroe County

A woman was found dead following a house fire in Monroe County Saturday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office and Monroe Fire Protection District units responded to a 911 call for a fire at 7000 S. Strain Ridge Road in Smithville just before 3 p.m. Fire units started working the fire and recovered the woman’s body from inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing, but initial findings do not indicate foul play. The Monroe County Coroner’s office will release the name and cause of death after next of kin has been notified.