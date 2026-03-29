Volunteers clean up tornado debris at humane association

Volunteers met Saturday at the Monroe County Humane Association to help clear remaining debris from storm damage last month.

About 30 volunteers worked in shifts to clean up the site on the west side of Bloomington, executive director Andrew Krebbs said. The cleanup effort focused on smaller debris that might pose a risk to animals on the property.

Read more: Volunteers remove debris left by tornado

“Really, anything that a dog might think is fun to put in their mouth,” Krebbs said. “We filled a whole dumpster of all that small debris that could harm a pet.”

Damage to the building and surrounding structures was still visible Saturday, more than a month after the EF-2 tornado hit the west side.

A large portion of a metal fence surrounding a dog play area remained bent outwards. And a storage shed used for food and other supplies next door had to be completely removed after sustaining structural damage and flooding.

Inside, Krebbs said, major structural damage would require extensive work. The center was reviewing plans with contractors, he said.

But in the meantime, the association is resuming many operations, including the veterinary clinic and temporary housing for dogs in crisis situations.

“A couple of them were actually here during the storm but they're doing great,” he said.

The dogs were placed in a temporary housing program for pets owned by people experiencing crises such as domestic abuse or a house fire.

In addition to the services on site, the association also runs a food pantry and does street outreach to vaccinate pets belonging to unhoused people.

Krebbs said he was heartened by the turnout for Saturday’s cleanup.

“We're still just so overwhelmed by how generous and kind the community has been through this whole situation,” he said. “We’re just really moved.”

